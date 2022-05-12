Twiggs County School District collects more than $9,000 to help target reading loss

The Twiggs County School District, like most other school districts, has dealt with learning loss due to the pandemic.

In an effort to reverse that trend, the district is investing in itself and the community.

Through a partnership with the United Way of Central Georgia, schools participated in a ‘Workplace United Way Campaign,” which raised more than $9,000.

The funds will go toward giving back to families who may have lost their homes due to fire, adding Girls and Boy Scouts programs to schools, and most importantly, to the United Way’s Read United Program.

More than 100 students have benefited from the program, which just started last year.

“Our students get exposed to an array of different reading materials that we may not have here on campus,” Jeffersonville Elementary School Principal Rise Jenkins said. “The partnership that they have reading with another community member is impeccable.”

Principal Jenkins says the program allows students who may be falling behind in reading to catch up.

It’s all made possible thanks to the help of volunteers like Angela Wootson.

“They learn vocabulary, of course comprehension, critical thinking,” she said. “We provide a lot of open-ended questions.”

First grader Nolan Floyd is one student benefiting from the program.

“I like to read, because you get to read words and learn new words to read,” he said.

“Students that were struggling, now they’re beginning just to read independently more,” his teacher, LaToya Pearson, said. “They’re excited about going to the library, excited about new books.”

If you would like to volunteer, click here.