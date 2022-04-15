Twiggs County E-911 implements Text-To-911

The ability to text 911 provides deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired communities direct access to 911 services.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office announced its E-911 Center has another way for people to reach out during emergencies.

Text-To-911 is now available to everyone throughout the County.

The ability to text 911 provides deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired communities direct access to 911 services. It also provides access to 911 in situations where safety would be compromised if the caller were speaking out loud; such as domestic violence, home invasions, or active shootings.

“Text-To-911 is a great resource we’ve added to better serve our community,” said Sheriff Darren Mitchum. “For our deaf, hard of hearing and speech impaired citizens, this offers them streamlined access to emergency services. Then there are other times where voice communication is either impossible or unsafe and this allows them to safely get information to our staff. This is a big step in the right direction as we continue to serve our community and give them the resources needed to keep them safe.”

How to text 911 when you are having an emergency:

Create a new text message;

Enter the numbers “911” in the “To” field; No dashes;

The first message to 9-1-1 should be brief and contain the location of the emergency, type of help needed and your name;

Push the “Send” button;

Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 9-1-1 operator;

Text in simple words – Do Not use abbreviations;

Keep text messages brief and concise.

You will receive a message when the 9-1-1 Operator has disconnected.

A few things you need to know:

Some degree of cellular reception is required to send texts to 911.

A text or data plan is required to place a Text-To-911.

Text-To-911 cannot include more than one person in the message.

If Text-To-911 is temporarily unavailable, you will receive a message indicating that the service is unavailable and to contact 9-1-1 by other means.

Photos and videos cannot be sent to 9-1-1.

Do NOT text while driving!

Do NOT text 9-1-1 if you are not having an emergency. This service is for emergencies ONLY. Abuse of this service will be prosecuted.

The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office urges everyone to always call 911 when possible, but to use this service if you can’t.