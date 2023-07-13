Tubman Museum’s curator steps down after 21 years of service

Jeffrey Bruce says he wanted to step down so that someone new could innovate for the Museum’s next generation of visitors.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After more than two decades of service at the Tubman Museum in Macon, the Director of Exhibitions and Collections is stepping down to make way for a new generation.

Jeffrey Bruce said he started working at the museum when it was still located on the corner of Walnut Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

For 21 years, he has curated African American art and local history artifacts, installed permanent and changing exhibits, written grants and hosted educational programs and tours.

Bruce said while it wasn’t an easy decision, he wanted to step down so someone new could innovate for the Museum’s next generation of visitors.

“I remember thinking about maybe six months ago, that what I think the institution needs is someone like that to come in and take where I’ve taken it and move it on to the next,” Bruce said.



Bruce’s final exhibit will be a project on race and reparations in partnership with Wesleyan College.

His last day as curator will be August 31. He says he will be involved in selecting someone to fill his position.