Truck driver charged after fatal wreck kills 2 in Georgia

FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga, (AP) — An Atlanta truck driver is charged with vehicular homicide after a northwest Georgia wreck left two adults dead and three children injured.

Joseph Chislom remained jailed without bail Sunday in Catoosa County after the Friday wreck. The 47-year-old Chislom is also charged with driving too fast and running a red light. State troopers say Chislom was driving an 18-wheeler that hit the side of a minivan at a busy intersection in Fort Oglethorpe. That’s a Georgia suburb of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Neither of the dead adults have been identified. The three children were taken to hospitals. Chislom was not injured. State troopers arrested him at the wreck scene.