Trinity Christian Girls’ Soccer Team Falls in the GIAA 2A State Championship Game

Lady Crusaders were hoping to win their first-ever GISA/GIAA girls soccer state title.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Trinity Christian Lady Crusaders lost to Westminster Christian in a penalty kick shootout in the GIAA Girls’ 2A Soccer State Championship.

Westminster scored the only goal of the first half, taking a 1-0 lead. In the second half, Trinity tied the game at 1-1.

With 20 seconds left in regulation, the Lady Crusaders received a penalty kick, but failed to convert, sending the game into overtime. However, neither team scored in overtime, leading to a penalty kick shootout.

Westminster made three out of their first four kicks, while Trinity failed to make any, resulting in a hard-fought victory for Westminster and the state title.