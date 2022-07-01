Travel tips for Fourth of July

MACON, Ga (41NBC/WMGT)- More people on the road for the Fourth of July brings more dangers.

“if you’re going to travel leave ahead of time leave sooner than you usually do got to prepare for that traffic congestion,” said Bibb County Sheriff Major, Brad Wolfe

Major Wolfe and Corporal Jason Stone of the Georgia State Patrol said that residents can expect to see an increase in patrol during Fourth of July.

Stone said if you’re in an accident and not seriously injured try to move your car out of traffic to avoid further injuries or damage to your vehicle.

According to both the Bibb County Sheriffs Office and and the Georgia State Patrol drinking and driving is one of the biggest issues they see on Fourth of July .

If you’re planning on drinking during the holiday make sure you have a designated driver or another plan to get home.

If you have vehicle issues while on the road, you can reach G-Dot at their 511 number.