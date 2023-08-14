Tragedy strikes in Crawford County: Mother, son killed in morning house fire

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A heartbreaking incident unfolded this morning as a mother and son lost their lives in a house fire in Crawford County. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported that the fire occurred shortly after 5:00 a.m. Monday, at a home located at 982 Highway 42 North.

The bodies of the victims were found within the burned house. The identities of the deceased have been confirmed by Coroner Sheldon Mattox as 80-year-old Ruthnell Jordan and her 54-year-old son, Dennis Jordan.

Both bodies have been taken to the GBI (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation by the State Fire Marshal, Crawford County Fire Department and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office to determine to cause of the fire.