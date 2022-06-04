Toys for Tots brings joy to children in foster care

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Toys for Tots recently packed more than 400 backpacks for foster care children.

Bags were filled with items for different age ranges and sexes for children spanning 11 counties.

Wendy Chadwell, Middle Georgia Toys for Tots’ coordinator, says volunteers spent two weeks packing 476 backpacks.

“My passion is children and families in our area,” she said. “And for us to be able to give back with Toys for Tots, to be a part of that, is a really great feeling and a good thing.”

The Jackson’s were one of several foster parents at the event grabbing bags for kids.

They’ve made it their mission to make sure no child is forgotten.

“I never wanted a child to feel alone or unwanted or not important enough to be fought for,” Kari Jackson said. “And to have the opportunity to have a great family and home.”

The bags are filled to the brim with items like blankets, games, school supplies and toys.

Chadwell says she hopes the bags will be a pleasant surprise for all the children.