Tips to get organized and declutter your space in 2023

Founder and health coach Darra McClendon shares her top tips for 2023

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If your goal is to get more organized and declutter your space in 2023, Simply Ordered Solutions wants to help.

Simply Ordered Solutions is a professional organizing and wellness firm based in Warner Robins. Founder and health coach Darra McClendon says her firm is committed to relieving stress for clients by helping them streamline and declutter by saving them time and resources.

McClendon shares some of her top tips and services to help you stay clutter-free in 2023.

For more information about Simply Ordered Solutions LLC call 478-974-2060.