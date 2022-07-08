Tips needed for 1994 homicide case in Wheeler County

The GBI wants to know what happened to 44-year old Samuel Steve Smith.

ALAMO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Investigators in Wheeler County need the public’s help with a 1994 homicide case.

The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation want to know what happened to 44-year old Samuel Steve Smith.

On February 2, 1994, a family member found Smith dead inside his Glenwood home.

If you have any tips, call the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office at 912-568-7151. Or call the GBI Eastman Office at 478-374-6988.