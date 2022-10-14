Tips to keep your pets safe during Halloween

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Halloween is just a few weeks away, and there are some important reminders to keep your pets safe during spooky season.

Dee Allison, President of the Humane Society of Houston County, says if you decide to dress your pet up in a costume, try it on first to see how they feel in it. If they don’t like it, don’t force them to wear it. If they do tolerate it, make sure they only wear it while supervised.

If you have Halloween candy in your home, don’t feed it to your pets and store it where they can’t get it.

“The top priority is keeping that candy away from your dogs and your kitties, especially if it’s chocolate,” she said. “Chocolate can be deadly to your dogs. The other thing is to make sure your animals are secure when trick-or-treaters are coming to the door. Make sure they’re not able to access the trick-or-treaters.”

You should also make sure your pets have their I.D. tags on, not just for Halloween, but year-round.