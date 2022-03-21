Tickets for “The Temptations” and “The Four Tops” at the Macon City Auditorium presale to begin

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Presale tickets for performances by “The Temptations” and “The Four Tops” at the Macon City Auditorium will be available for purchase this week.

According to a release from the Macon Centreplex — the concert takes place Sunday, September 11 2022, at 7pm, but tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com as early as 10 a.m. on Thursday March 24th, if you subscribe to the Centreplex Insider List.

“The Temptations” is a world-renowned group, who just celebrated 60 years together in 2021, and has been named #1 R&B/Hip Hop Artists of All Time, by Billboard magazine, as well as one of the “100 Greatest Artists of All Time”, by the Rolling Stone Magazine to name a couple of their achievements. “The Temptations” looks forward to bringing joy to audiences of all ages.

Meanwhile, “The Four Tops” quartet, has spent several years on the road and in nightclub, singing several genres from Broadway to blues, to jazz, and more. In 1964, their first Motown hit, “Baby I Need Your Loving” made them stars, but several of their other tracks have made them a trademark of the sixties.