Thursday night high school football highlights: Howard hosts Griffin, Southwest hosts Kendrick

Two Bibb County high schools played region opponents, as the Howard Huskies took on the Griffin Bears, and the Southwest Patriots took on the Kendrick Cherokees.

Howard defeated Griffin 28-21, moving to 4-4 with a 1-3 region record.

Southwest dominated Kendrick 36-8, moving to 4-4 with a 3-2 region record.