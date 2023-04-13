Thursday brings rain and possibility of severe storms



It was another beautiful day in Middle Georgia, but we are already seeing clouds moving in from our next rain-maker.

Low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will push north bringing several waves of showers and thunderstorms.

As far as timing, the rain will be starting during the morning hours, but thunderstorms are more likely after 1 pm.



Some thunderstorms Thursday afternoon could be severe, with the potential for increased rotation south of the warm front.

The main impacts from storms tomorrow will be isolated tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and heavy rain.

Some storms, mainly south of our area, could contain some hail as well.



We will get a brief break from the rain after midnight and through early Friday morning.

Rain will resume during the mid/late morning Friday as the center of low pressure moves just to our north.

Because of the timing of the movement, we should see rain ending by early evening Friday.



Increased rainfall totals will be possible in lines of “training” storms.

This means that while some spots could see only 1/2″, others could see over 2″ of rain just through Friday night.



We will get a nice reprieve from the rain on Saturday, with sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

This break won’t last long though, as another cold front is on the way for Sunday.

We could see another round of heavy rain during the day on Sunday, but Sunday evening is looking dry.



Behind the cold front, temperatures will cool off slightly with clearing skies to start the week.

The 80s return to the area by the middle of the week.