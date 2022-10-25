Thunderstorms possible Tuesday night



It has been a nice few days in Middle Georgia with sunshine and highs in the 80s, but rain is on the way Tuesday night.

After a day of increasing clouds and highs in the 80s, a cold front will approach the area by late Tuesday.

This front will bring a line of thunderstorms, some of which could be strong.

As far as timing, rain and storms are most likely after 10 pm and potentially lingering into early Wednesday.



Severe weather will be more likely just to our west, but we can’t rule out a few isolated severe storms in our area.

Main threats with storms will be damaging wind gusts and isolated spin-up tornadoes.

Behind the front we will clear out and cool down (just a bit) for Wednesday and Thursday.



By the weekend an area of low pressure will push east and bring increasing chances of showers and storms to the southeast.

There are still some questions about intensity and timing, but I would make a plan b for any outdoor activities this weekend.



The rain and storms will be keeping us cool over the weekend with highs in the low 70s.

By Halloween we could still see some rain, hopefully it is out of here by trick or treat time.