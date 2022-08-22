Three teens sentenced to 20 years for 2020 robbery of single mom

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Roman Carter, Dohboreas Stephens, and Christopher Evans have been sentenced after committing Robbery by intimidation and Aggravated Assault in 2020.

Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard says the 3 pled guilty, and were sentenced to 20 years on Monday– with Carter and Stephens serving 10 of those years in prison and Evans spending 5 of them in prison.

The incident on March 27th of 2020 involved the 3 of them, who were juveniles at the time, luring in a single mom that one knew through church to purchase a Playstation. When the single mom met with the defendants, Stephens pulled a gun on her and demanded her money. The 3 then took her money and ran.

The victim called law enforcement and identified one of the victims, as well as the direction that they fled. Stephens was found at a nearby house, and the other 2 were found the next day. Although all 3 defendants were juveniles at the time of the crime, they were prosecuted as adults due to the seriousness of the crime. They are all 17-years-old now, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

DA Howard had this to say in reference to the incident:

“As I have stated repeatedly, illegal gun use is an epidemic in our community, and will not be tolerated—even from young offenders. This extreme cycle of violence must stop.”