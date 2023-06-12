Three arrested for bringing drugs into Washington State Prison

DAVISBORO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Three men were arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday for attempting to bring illegal drugs into Washington State Prison.

WCSO says deputies and GDC staff intercepted illegal drugs and contraband at the prison on Sunday afternoon in Davisboro. The three men involved were taken into custody and sent to the Washington County Jail following the incident and are awaiting a bond hearing.

The men were identified as 24-year-old Kaylen Robinson, 19-year-old Tyquavian Ekong, and 20-year-old Dequevionne Dawkins — all of which are being charged with items prohibited for inmates, crossing the guard line with prohibited items, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.