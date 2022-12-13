The Warner Robins Demons fail to win their third consecutive GHSA 5A football state title

The Demons played in their sixth consecutive GHSA 5A football state championship game.

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Demons faced the undefeated Ware County Gators in the GHSA 5A football state championship game.

The Demons played in their sixth consecutive state title game and looked to win their third consecutive championship. However, things went differently for the Demons.

The Gators took a two-possession lead early into the game and led 24-6 at halftime.

The Demons intercepted the Gators to open the second half and followed it with a long touchdown pass from Isiah Canion to Amir Quik.

Momentum seemed on the Demons’ side, but Ware County answered with back-to-back touchdowns and ran away with the victory 38-13.

Warner Robins head coach Marquis Westbrook commented on the season after the game.

“Man, just to even be here. That’s just what’s in my mind, and I will go in there and tell them that I’m proud of them and that I love them because to be in this game, it’s a blessing in itself,” said Westbrook. ” We are still a blessed team, and I feel like those guys in the locker room, they learned a lesson this year about never stop swinging, never stop giving up, and there are so many parallels in life that you can take from this season.”

Warner Robins was the only school to reach any of the GHSA football state title games this year.