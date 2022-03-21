The very first Milledgeville Burger Week is on its way

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Milledgeville will be getting its very own Burger Week for the first time this April.

According to the Milledgeville Main Street and Downtown Development Authority (DDA), the GA Beef Board and DDA will be partnering with local restaurants in Milledgeville to offer specialty burgers for one week to the people of Baldwin County.

12 restaurants will offer an off-menu special $7 burger for the week. Those passionate for burgers will be able to navigate their way through all 12 locations with an official Burger Week Passport, which, when stamped, will give them the chance to win prizes. After the week is over, the restaurant with the most votes will win the “Milledgeville People’s Choice Award.” You can vote for your favorite burger at www.milledgevilleburgerweek.com.

Participants can expect sweet chili sauce, seafood mac, melted cheeses, pineapple and much more. Among those participating are Amici, Buffington’s, Legends, Metropolis, Ms. Stella’s, Shima Sushi Bar & Grill, The Brick and Velvet Elvis. Check out the full list of restaurants participating at the Milledgeville Burger Week website.

Milledgeville Burger Week will take place the week of April 15-22.





