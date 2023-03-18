‘The Pinkest Party on Earth has arrived!’ Macon-Bibb starts 41st annual International Cherry Blossom Festival

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 41st annual International Cherry Blossom Festival has officially begun, and people across the state are excited to celebrate. Festival organizers cut the ribbon on Friday to kick off the event at Carolyn Crayton Park.

Carolyn “BirdLady” Freeman, who has been coming to the festival for nearly 25 years, expressed her excitement.

“I am just so excited to go pink,” Freeman said. “It’s the pinkest party on earth, and I’m so ready for this year. It’s going to be epic.”

Festival Chair Kenny Burgamy expects more than 300,000 visitors to come to Macon over the next ten days.

“It was a vision of the founder Carolyn Crayton for the love, beauty, and friendship and international that it brings so many people together,” Burgamy said. “If you look around at every event, you’ll find people that come from so many parts of our city and from Central Georgia to be at the event.”

Representative Sanford Bishop was also present at the opening ceremony.

“It’s just a beautiful time to celebrate spring,” Representative Bishop said. “And of course, friends and the fellowship that comes with it.”

Burgamy says this year’s festival will feature new events, including a “Jurassic Lockdown Show” and a dog costume contest.

“We are going to have some new events that are going to be some fun times on the downtown area of downtown Macon during the festival this weekend,” Burgamy said. “There’s going to be dogs. You’re going to have some fun with some of the costumes of the dogs that are going to be downtown. Come see it.”

The Cherry Blossom Festival runs until March 26 with many events and activities planned for the duration. A complete list of events can be found here.