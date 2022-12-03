The Otis Redding Foundation hosts the “O-tis the Season” music concert

The concert will feature several Georgia artists, along with students and coaches from the Otis Redding Foundations music and art programs.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–The Otis Redding Foundation is starting the Christmas season while showcasing the talent from students from the music programs.

The Foundation will host the “O-tis the Season” holiday fundraiser and concert on Saturday, in support of music and arts programs for their students.

All proceeds from the event will go toward student programming and support of the new Otis Redding Center for the Arts.

“They take a 100% ownership on this and they look forward to this every year. So it’s great they can showcase their talents, but we can also showcase the talents of the kids in our program and how talented they are to Macon and the surrounding community,” said Justin Andrews, Special Projects Director for the Otis Redding Foundation.

The concert will be at the Hargray Capital Theater. Doors will open at 6:30.

For tickets and box office seating, call 478-742-5737.