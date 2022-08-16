The Macon Touchdown Club previews its 7th Annual Middle Georgia Kick-off Classic

The 7th Annual Macon Touchdown Club Middle Georgia Kick-off Classic will take place Saturday, August 20, at Mercer University.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Touchdown Club met at Mercer University to preview its 7th Annual Middle Georgia Kick-off Classic.

The four teams participating this season include the Northeast Raiders, the Mary Persons Bulldogs, the Northside Eagles and the Jones County Greyhounds.

This will be the Raiders, Bulldogs and Greyhounds first time competing in the Middle Georgia Kick-off Classic, so their athletes are ready for the big stage.

“It’s really exciting just knowing it’s a really big game. Being on a college field, you know we all plan on going to college, so it’s kind of a little taste of it, so it’s going to be a real fun time,” said Eagles free safety Ricardo Jones.

“It’s really cool just because it’s a lot bigger stadium than we normally play in. There’s going to be a bunch of people that are there that aren’t just fans for us, but maybe staying from the other game,” said Bulldogs quarterback Logan Hickman.

The first game features Northside facing Jones County at 4 p.m., while game two features Northeast facing Mary Persons at 7:30 p.m.