THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Second round of the 2022 playoffs

Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from the second week of GHSA football playoffs.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from the 2nd round of the GHSA football playoffs:

Games featured on The End Zone:

GHSA 4A:
Wayne County – 7
Perry – 14

GHSA 3A:
Savannah Christian  – 23
Peach County – 7

GIAA 4A:
George Walton – 7
Stratford – 42

Westfield – 21
Tattnall – 56

GIAA 3A:
Heritage – 7
John Milledge – 42

GIAA 2A:
Piedmont – 6
Central Fellowship – 48

***For highlights of the games featured on The End Zone, click here.***

Other scores:

GHSA 6A:
Houston County – 41
North Atlanta – 31

Northside – 13
Marist – 32

GHSA 2A:
Northeast – 13
Appling County – 35

GHSA A Division I:
Dublin – 0
Metter – 18

Bleckley County – 27
Lamar County – 23

GHSA A Division II:
Wilkinson County – 8
Lincoln County – 42

Dooly County – 14
Charlton County – 13 (OT)

GHSA A Division II:
Christian Heritage – 14
Johnson County – 26

Lanier County – 34
Wilcox County – 44

GHSA A Division II:
Washington-Wilkes – 14
Schley County – 58

GIAA 4A:
FPD – 30
Brookstone – 38

GIAA 8-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP:
David Emanuel –
Windsor – (Sat.)

