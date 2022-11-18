THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Second round of the 2022 playoffs
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from the 2nd round of the GHSA football playoffs:
Games featured on The End Zone:
GHSA 4A:
Wayne County – 7
Perry – 14
GHSA 3A:
Savannah Christian – 23
Peach County – 7
GIAA 4A:
George Walton – 7
Stratford – 42
Westfield – 21
Tattnall – 56
GIAA 3A:
Heritage – 7
John Milledge – 42
GIAA 2A:
Piedmont – 6
Central Fellowship – 48
Other scores:
GHSA 6A:
Houston County – 41
North Atlanta – 31
Northside – 13
Marist – 32
GHSA 2A:
Northeast – 13
Appling County – 35
GHSA A Division I:
Dublin – 0
Metter – 18
Bleckley County – 27
Lamar County – 23
GHSA A Division II:
Wilkinson County – 8
Lincoln County – 42
Dooly County – 14
Charlton County – 13 (OT)
GHSA A Division II:
Christian Heritage – 14
Johnson County – 26
Lanier County – 34
Wilcox County – 44
GHSA A Division II:
Washington-Wilkes – 14
Schley County – 58
GIAA 4A:
FPD – 30
Brookstone – 38
GIAA 8-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP:
David Emanuel –
Windsor – (Sat.)