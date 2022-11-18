THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Second round of the 2022 playoffs

Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from the second week of GHSA football playoffs.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from the 2nd round of the GHSA football playoffs:



Games featured on The End Zone:

GHSA 4A:

Wayne County – 7

Perry – 14

GHSA 3A:

Savannah Christian – 23

Peach County – 7

GIAA 4A:

George Walton – 7

Stratford – 42

Westfield – 21

Tattnall – 56

GIAA 3A:

Heritage – 7

John Milledge – 42

GIAA 2A:

Piedmont – 6

Central Fellowship – 48

***For highlights of the games featured on The End Zone, click here.***

Other scores:

GHSA 6A:

Houston County – 41

North Atlanta – 31

Northside – 13

Marist – 32

GHSA 2A:

Northeast – 13

Appling County – 35

GHSA A Division I:

Dublin – 0

Metter – 18

Bleckley County – 27

Lamar County – 23

GHSA A Division II:

Wilkinson County – 8

Lincoln County – 42

Dooly County – 14

Charlton County – 13 (OT)

GHSA A Division II:

Christian Heritage – 14

Johnson County – 26

Lanier County – 34

Wilcox County – 44

GHSA A Division II:

Washington-Wilkes – 14

Schley County – 58

GIAA 4A:

FPD – 30

Brookstone – 38

GIAA 8-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP:

David Emanuel –

Windsor – (Sat.)