THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 9 of high school football

Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 9.

The End Zone logo

Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 9. (Catch all the highlights here.)

Games featured on The End Zone:



GMC Prep 34, Hancock Central 22

John Milledge 40, Stratford 6

Jones County 35, Dutchtown 28

Mary Persons 13, Peach County (Game of the Week)

Perry 33, Baldwin 16

Tattnall Square 47, Mount de Sales 14

Other scores:

Bleckley County 42, Jefferson County 2

Brookstone 64, Crawford County 16

Carver-Columbus 18, Crisp County 7

Central Fellowship Christian Academy (CFCA) 41, Trinity Christian 6

Dublin 65, Dooly County 21

Johnson County 45, Glascock County 14

Schley County 45, Taylor County 6

Spalding 43, West Laurens 6

Sumter County 17, Dodge County 0

Swainsboro 63, East Laurens 0

Westfield 52, Heritage 0

Windsor 20, David Emanuel 14