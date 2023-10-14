THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 9 of high school football
Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 9.
Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 9. (Catch all the highlights here.)
Games featured on The End Zone:
GMC Prep 34, Hancock Central 22
John Milledge 40, Stratford 6
Jones County 35, Dutchtown 28
Mary Persons 13, Peach County (Game of the Week)
Perry 33, Baldwin 16
Tattnall Square 47, Mount de Sales 14
Other scores:
Bleckley County 42, Jefferson County 2
Brookstone 64, Crawford County 16
Carver-Columbus 18, Crisp County 7
Central Fellowship Christian Academy (CFCA) 41, Trinity Christian 6
Dublin 65, Dooly County 21
Johnson County 45, Glascock County 14
Schley County 45, Taylor County 6
Spalding 43, West Laurens 6
Sumter County 17, Dodge County 0
Swainsboro 63, East Laurens 0
Westfield 52, Heritage 0
Windsor 20, David Emanuel 14