THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 8 of high school football

Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 8.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 8:

Games featured on The End Zone:

Dublin –

Bleckley County –

West Laurens –

Westside –

Central –

ACE –

Lee County –

Veterans –

FPD –

Mount de Sales –

Stratford –

Tattnall –

***For highlights of the games featured on The End Zone, click here.***

Other scores:

Kendrick –

Northeast –

Spencer –

Southwest –

Union Grove –

Warner Robins –

Ola –

Jones County –

GMC –

Wilkinson County –

Mary Persons –

Jackson –

Howard –

Spalding –

Hawkinsville –

Wheeler County –

Dodge County –

Jeff Davis –

Telfair County –

Wilcox County –