THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 7 of high school football
Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 7. (Catch all the highlights here.)
Games featured on The End Zone:
Perry , Westside
Northeast , Central
Howard , Baldwin
Kendrick , ACE
Lee County , Houston County
Thomas County Central , Veterans
Other scores:
Eagle’s Landing , Jones County
Ola , Warner Robins
Prince Avenue , Mary Persons
Charlton County , Dublin
Frederica , Tattnall
Northside , Tift County
Dougherty , Crisp County
Peach County , Carver, Atlanta
Dodge County , Worth County
Washington County , Laney
Bleckley County , Westfield
Telfair County , Hawkinsville
Stratford , Deerfield-Windsor
FPD , Commerce
John Milledge , Pinewood