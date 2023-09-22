THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 6 of high school football
Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 6. (Catch all the highlights here.)
Games featured on The End Zone:
Houston County 41, Warner Robins 7
Spencer 26, Rutland 7
Perry 41, Howard 0
Brookstone 20, Stratford 14
Northgate 35, Veterans 14
Other scores:
Hardaway 6, Peach County 47
Northside 16, Crisp County 20
Baldwin 0, Spalding 34
Mary Persons 55, Columbus 0
Fitzgerald 56, Dodge County 32
Twiggs County 14, Crawford County 20
Terrell County 6, Wilcox County 44
Macon County 7, Schley County 34
Brookwood 28, John Milledge 62
FPD 42, Mount Pisgah 0
Mount de Sales 20, Pinewood Christian 42
John Hancock 18, Windsor 34
Crisp Academy 36, Covenant Academy 14