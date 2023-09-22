THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 6 of high school football

Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 6. (Catch all the highlights here.)

Games featured on The End Zone:

Houston County 41, Warner Robins 7

Spencer 26, Rutland 7

Perry 41, Howard 0

Brookstone 20, Stratford 14

Northgate 35, Veterans 14

Other scores:

Hardaway 6, Peach County 47

Northside 16, Crisp County 20

Baldwin 0, Spalding 34

Mary Persons 55, Columbus 0

Fitzgerald 56, Dodge County 32

Twiggs County 14, Crawford County 20

Terrell County 6, Wilcox County 44

Macon County 7, Schley County 34

Brookwood 28, John Milledge 62

FPD 42, Mount Pisgah 0

Mount de Sales 20, Pinewood Christian 42

John Hancock 18, Windsor 34

Crisp Academy 36, Covenant Academy 14