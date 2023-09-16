THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 5 of high school football
Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 5. (Catch all the highlights here.)
Games featured on The End Zone:
Ace 26, Northeast 52
Perry 42, Peach County 21
Westfield 38, Mount de Sales 14
Pinewood 14, FPD 28
Mount Vernon 40, Tattnall 20
Hawkinsville 48, Twiggs County 0
Other scores:
Jones County 54, Locus Grove 12
Warner Robins 29, Dutchtown 22
Howard 49, Pike County 0
Bleckley County 27, West Laurens 33
Southwest 40, Jordan 0
Metter 0, Dublin 28
Johnson County 34, East Laurens 20
Wilcox County 44, Tiftarea 12
Greenville 6, Macon County 41
GMC 46, Riverside Academy 12
Covenant Academy 0, Vidalia Heritage 40
Glenn Hills 0, Washington County 50
John Milledge 17, Frederica 7
Stratford 3, Pacelli 22