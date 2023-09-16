THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 5 of high school football

Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 5.

Games featured on The End Zone:

Ace 26, Northeast 52

Perry 42, Peach County 21

Westfield 38, Mount de Sales 14

Pinewood 14, FPD 28

Mount Vernon 40, Tattnall 20

Hawkinsville 48, Twiggs County 0

Other scores:

Jones County 54, Locus Grove 12

Warner Robins 29, Dutchtown 22

Howard 49, Pike County 0

Bleckley County 27, West Laurens 33

Southwest 40, Jordan 0

Metter 0, Dublin 28

Johnson County 34, East Laurens 20

Wilcox County 44, Tiftarea 12

Greenville 6, Macon County 41

GMC 46, Riverside Academy 12

Covenant Academy 0, Vidalia Heritage 40

Glenn Hills 0, Washington County 50

John Milledge 17, Frederica 7

Stratford 3, Pacelli 22