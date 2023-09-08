THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 4 of high school football
Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 4.
Games featured on The End Zone:
Windsor , Covenant
Peach County , Jones County
Perry , Veterans
Westside , Rutland
Haralson County , Mary Persons
Brookwood , Stratford
Other scores:
Jordan , ACE
Laney , FPD
Pacelli , Mount de Sales
Worth County , Central
Washington County , Baldwin
Schley County , Bleckley County
Swainsboro , Dodge County
Houston County , Locust Grove
Warner Robins , Valdosta
Howard , Harris County
Northeast , Carver, Columbus
Dublin , Emanuel County Institute
Tattnall , Bowdon
John Milledge , George Walton