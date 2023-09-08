THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 4 of high school football

Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 4.

Games featured on The End Zone:

Windsor , Covenant

Peach County , Jones County

Perry , Veterans

Westside , Rutland

Haralson County , Mary Persons

Brookwood , Stratford

Other scores:

Jordan , ACE

Laney , FPD

Pacelli , Mount de Sales

Worth County , Central

Washington County , Baldwin

Schley County , Bleckley County

Swainsboro , Dodge County

Houston County , Locust Grove

Warner Robins , Valdosta

Howard , Harris County

Northeast , Carver, Columbus

Dublin , Emanuel County Institute

Tattnall , Bowdon

John Milledge , George Walton