THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 4 of high school football

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 4:
Games featured on The End Zone:
Peach County 35, Jones County 3
Valdosta 25, Warner Robins 0
Northeast 26, Carver 8
Westside 51, Rutland 7
Houston County 68, Locust Grove 12
Perry 37, Veterans 6
Other scores:
Baldwin 35, Washington County 28
Howard 16, Harris County 7
Vidalia 28, West Laurens 0
Mary Persons 38, Haralson County 17
Swainsboro 35, Dodge County 0
ACE Charter , Jordan
Worth County 32, Central 7
Bleckley County 17, Schley County 0
Dublin 41, ECI 21
Bowden 34, Tattnall 28 – 3rd quarter
Laney 26, FPD 14
John Milledge 48, George Walton 0
Pacelli 38, Mount de Sales 0
Stratford 42, Brookwood 20
Windsor 51, Covenant 8
Washington-Wilkes 14, GMC Prep 2
Academy of Richmond County 27, East Laurens 6
Westfield 63, Tiftarea 34