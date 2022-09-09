THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 4 of high school football

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 4:

Games featured on The End Zone:

Peach County 35, Jones County 3

Valdosta 25, Warner Robins 0

Northeast 26, Carver 8

Westside 51, Rutland 7

Houston County 68, Locust Grove 12

Perry 37, Veterans 6

Other scores:

Baldwin 35, Washington County 28

Howard 16, Harris County 7

Vidalia 28, West Laurens 0

Mary Persons 38, Haralson County 17

Swainsboro 35, Dodge County 0

ACE Charter , Jordan

Worth County 32, Central 7

Bleckley County 17, Schley County 0

Dublin 41, ECI 21

Bowden 34, Tattnall 28 – 3rd quarter

Laney 26, FPD 14

John Milledge 48, George Walton 0

Pacelli 38, Mount de Sales 0

Stratford 42, Brookwood 20

Windsor 51, Covenant 8

Washington-Wilkes 14, GMC Prep 2

Academy of Richmond County 27, East Laurens 6

Westfield 63, Tiftarea 34