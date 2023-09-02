THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 3 of high school football

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 3.

Games featured on The End Zone:

Northside , Warner Robins

Jones County , Perry

West Laurens , Houston County

Pike County , Southwest

Southland , Westfield

Athens Christian , Tattnall

Other scores:

Lamar County , Dublin

Lovejoy , Crisp County

Dodge County, Washington County

Crawford County , Wilkinson County

Dooly County , Macon County

Baldwin , Ware County

GMC , Brentwood

Westside , Morrow

Mary Persons , Trinity Christian

ACE , Pataula Charter

Northeast , Fitzgerald

Covenant Academy , Peachtree Academy

Stratford , Riverside Military

FPD , Brookstone