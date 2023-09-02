THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 3 of high school football
Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 3.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 3.
Games featured on The End Zone:
Northside , Warner Robins
Jones County , Perry
West Laurens , Houston County
Pike County , Southwest
Southland , Westfield
Athens Christian , Tattnall
Other scores:
Lamar County , Dublin
Lovejoy , Crisp County
Dodge County, Washington County
Crawford County , Wilkinson County
Dooly County , Macon County
Baldwin , Ware County
GMC , Brentwood
Westside , Morrow
Mary Persons , Trinity Christian
ACE , Pataula Charter
Northeast , Fitzgerald
Covenant Academy , Peachtree Academy
Stratford , Riverside Military
FPD , Brookstone