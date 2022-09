THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 3 of high school football

Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 3.

Games featured on The End Zone:

Warner Robins 17, Northside 10 – Final/Overtime

Perry 42, Jones County 14 – Final

Wilkinson County 53, Crawford County 13 – Final

Fitzgerald 28, Northeast 27 – Final

Westside 40, Morrow 14 – Final

Brookstone 34, FPD 28 – Final/Overtime

Other scores:

Brentwood 27, GMC 16 – Final

Trinity Christian 31, Mary Persons 20 – Final

Houston County 58, West Laurens 0 – Final

Ware County 41, Baldwin 3 – Final

Dodge County 44, Washington County 21 – Final

ACE 63, Pataula Charter 22 – Final

Pike County 49, Southwest 20 – Final

Macon County , Dooly County – No score reported

Claxton 19, Hawkinsville 6 – Final

Early County 19, Schley County 17 – Final

Lamar County 21, Dublin 20 – Final

Jenkins 35, East Laurens 7 – Final (Thurs.)

Tattnall Square 64, Athens Christian 37 – Final

Greene County 27, Hancock County 18 – Final

Atkinson County 34, Telfair County 14 – Final

Windsor 24, Westminster Schools of August 19 – Final

Montgomery County 14, Taylor County 8 – Final

Stratford 42, Riverside Military Academy 20 – Final (Thurs.)

Long County 60, Treutlen 13 – Final (Thurs.)

Johnson County 47, Warren County 6 – Final (Thurs.)

David Emmanuel Academy 22, John Hancock Academy 3 – Final (Thurs.)

Edmund Burke 35, Trinity Christian – Dublin 25 – Final