THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 2 of high school football
Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 2.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 2.
Games featured on The End Zone:
Houston County 42, Perry 35
Brentwood 28, Mount de Sales 13
Southwest 28, Westside 35
Westfield 13, Stratford 35
GMC 0, ACE 48
Peach County 17, Northside 28
Other scores:
Griffin 0, Veterans 35
Dacula 19, Jones County 44
Putnam County 13, Baldwin 33
Dodge County 20, West Laurens 10
Westlake 50, Crisp County 12
Mary Persons 14, Spalding 28
Wilcox County 20, Bleckley County 34
Crawford County 0, Taylor County 31
Covenant Academy 20, Crisp Academy 42
Tattnall 35, Pacelli 50