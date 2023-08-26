THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 2 of high school football

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 2.

Games featured on The End Zone:

Houston County 42, Perry 35

Brentwood 28, Mount de Sales 13

Southwest 28, Westside 35

Westfield 13, Stratford 35

GMC 0, ACE 48

Peach County 17, Northside 28

Other scores:

Griffin 0, Veterans 35

Dacula 19, Jones County 44

Putnam County 13, Baldwin 33

Dodge County 20, West Laurens 10

Westlake 50, Crisp County 12

Mary Persons 14, Spalding 28

Wilcox County 20, Bleckley County 34

Crawford County 0, Taylor County 31

Covenant Academy 20, Crisp Academy 42

Tattnall 35, Pacelli 50