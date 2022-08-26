THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 2 of high school football
Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 2.
Games featured on The End Zone:
Perry , Houston County
Northside , Peach County
Howard , Central
Westside , Southwest
Stratford , Westfield
***For highlights to the games featured on The End Zone, click here.***
Other scores:
Pacelli , Tattnall
Mount de Sales , Brentwood
Spalding , Mary Persons
Sawinsboro , Washington County
Bleckley County , Wilcox County
Rutland , Hawkinsville
Macon County , Clinch County
Taylor County , Crawford County
Veterans , Griffin
Jones County , Dacula
Baldwin , Putnam County
West Laurens , Dodge County