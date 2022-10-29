THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 11 of high school football
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 11:
Games featured on The End Zone:
Warner Robins – 54
Jones County – 30
Jordan – 0
Northeast – 66
Spencer – 33
Central – 14
Baldwin – 20
Westside – 41
Veterans – 7
Northside – 58
Southwest – 28
ACE – 62
Tattnall – 42
FPD – 28
Other scores:
Mount de Sales – 7
John Milledge – 54
Brentwood – 58
Trinity Christian – 16
Spalding – 7
Perry – 40
Upson-Lee – 0
Mary Persons – 33
Tift County – 7
Houston County – 66
Dublin – 70
East Laurens – 0
Bleckley County – 21
Swainsboro – 28
Peach County – 63
Pike County – 7
Rutland – 39
Kendrick – 14
Wilcox County – 46
Hawkinsville – 6
Twiggs County – 7
Johnson County – 61
Macon County – 35
Taylor County – 20