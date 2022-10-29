THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 11 of high school football

Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 11.
Clayton Poulnott,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 11:

Games featured on The End Zone:

Warner Robins – 54
Jones County – 30

Jordan – 0
Northeast – 66

Spencer – 33
Central – 14

Baldwin – 20
Westside – 41

Veterans – 7
Northside – 58

Southwest – 28
ACE – 62

Tattnall – 42
FPD – 28

***For highlights of the games featured on The End Zone, click here.***

Other scores:

Mount de Sales – 7
John Milledge – 54

Brentwood – 58
Trinity Christian – 16

Spalding – 7
Perry – 40

Upson-Lee – 0
Mary Persons – 33

Tift County – 7
Houston County – 66

Dublin – 70
East Laurens – 0

Bleckley County – 21
Swainsboro – 28

Peach County – 63
Pike County – 7

Rutland – 39
Kendrick – 14

Wilcox County – 46
Hawkinsville – 6

Twiggs County – 7
Johnson County – 61

Macon County – 35
Taylor County – 20

 

Categories: End Zone, Featured, Local Sports, Sports
Tags: , , , ,

Related