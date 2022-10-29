THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 11 of high school football

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 11:

Games featured on The End Zone:

Warner Robins – 54

Jones County – 30

Jordan – 0

Northeast – 66

Spencer – 33

Central – 14

Baldwin – 20

Westside – 41

Veterans – 7

Northside – 58

Southwest – 28

ACE – 62

Tattnall – 42

FPD – 28

***For highlights of the games featured on The End Zone, click here.***

Other scores:

Mount de Sales – 7

John Milledge – 54

Brentwood – 58

Trinity Christian – 16

Spalding – 7

Perry – 40

Upson-Lee – 0

Mary Persons – 33

Tift County – 7

Houston County – 66

Dublin – 70

East Laurens – 0

Bleckley County – 21

Swainsboro – 28

Peach County – 63

Pike County – 7

Rutland – 39

Kendrick – 14

Wilcox County – 46

Hawkinsville – 6

Twiggs County – 7

Johnson County – 61

Macon County – 35

Taylor County – 20