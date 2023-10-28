THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 11 of high school football
Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 11. (Catch all the highlights here.)
Games featured on The End Zone:
FPD 29, Tattnall 26
John Milledge 49, Mount de Sales 17
Northeast 49, Jordan 0
Northside 29, Veterans 0
Warner Robins 43, Jones County 28 (Game of the Week)
Westside 26, Baldwin 22
Other scores:
Bleckley County 21, Swainsboro 20
Dooly County 21, Telfair County 16
Dublin 63, East Laurens 0
Houston County 26, Tift County 14
Howard 35, West Laurens 21
Macon County 42, Taylor County 14
Mary Persons 15, Upson-Lee 0
Schley County 36, Marion County 0
Spalding 31, Perry 22
Peach County 46, Pike County 10
Wilcox County 34, Hawkinsville 7
Wilkinson County 14, Hancock Central 6