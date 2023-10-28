THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 11 of high school football

Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 11. (Catch all the highlights here.)

Games featured on The End Zone:

FPD 29, Tattnall 26

John Milledge 49, Mount de Sales 17

Northeast 49, Jordan 0

Northside 29, Veterans 0

Warner Robins 43, Jones County 28 (Game of the Week)

Westside 26, Baldwin 22

Other scores:

Bleckley County 21, Swainsboro 20

Dooly County 21, Telfair County 16

Dublin 63, East Laurens 0

Houston County 26, Tift County 14

Howard 35, West Laurens 21

Macon County 42, Taylor County 14

Mary Persons 15, Upson-Lee 0

Schley County 36, Marion County 0

Spalding 31, Perry 22

Peach County 46, Pike County 10

Wilcox County 34, Hawkinsville 7

Wilkinson County 14, Hancock Central 6