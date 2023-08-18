THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 1 of high school football
Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 1.
Games featured on The End Zone:
Baldwin , Peach County
Central , Westside
Richmond Academy , Veterans
Sumter County , Houston County
ACE , Crawford County
Brentwood , John Milledge
Other scores:
Crisp County , Dooly County
Taylor County , Southland Academy
Warner Robins , Lee County
Wilkinson County , Dublin
Washington-Wilkes , East Laurens
Twiggs County , Crisp County
Hawkinsville , Portal
Wilcox County , Lamar County
Wheeler County , GMC
Tattnall , Schley County
Macon County , Whitefield Academy
New Creation , Covenant Academy
Mount de Sales , Strong Rock Christian
Deerfield-Windsor , Westfield