THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 1 of high school football
Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from Week 1.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 1.
Games featured on The End Zone:
Peach County , Baldwin
Lee County , Warner Robins
Richmond Academy , Veterans
Westside , Central
Southwest , Howard
Schley County , Tattnall
Other scores:
Houston County , Sumter County
Dooly County , Crisp County
Dodge County , Bleckley County
Crawford County , ACE Charter
Portal , Hawkinsville
Lamar County , Wilcox County
GMC , Wheeler County
Wilkinson County , Dublin
John Milledge , Brentwood
Mount de Sales , Strong Rock Christian