THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: High school football playoff scores
Here are Middle Georgia's high school football scores from the GHSA football playoffs.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores of the GHSA football playoffs this week:
Games featured on The End Zone:
GIAA AAA
Valwood –
John Milledge –
A Division II
Clinch County –
Johnson County –
GIAA AA
Gatewood –
Central Fellowship –
Briarwood –
Brentwood –
GIAA AAAA
Tattnall –
Stratford –
***For highlights of the games featured on The End Zone, click here.***
Other scores:
6A
Houston County –
Gainesville –
Roswell –
Thomas County Central –
5A
Warner Robins –
Creekside –
Coffee –
Cartersville –
A Division II
Dooly County –
Lincoln County –
Bowdon –
Early County –
A Division II
Wilcox County –
Schley County –
A Division I
Bleckley County –
St. Francis –
Metter –
Prince Avenue Christian –