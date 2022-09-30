THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Westside visits Perry for our Game of the Week

The Seminoles (4-0), are scoring 46 PPG while only giving up 13 PPG. The Panthers (4-1), are ranked #3 in AAA by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Westside Seminoles traveled to Perry to take on the Panthers at Herb St. John Stadium.

The Seminoles (4-0), are scoring 46 PPG while only giving up 13 PPG. The Panthers (4-1), are ranked #3 in AAA by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

This is the first region game for both teams.

Check out the highlights below:

