THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Westside Seminoles visit Central Chargers

The Chargers are coming off a 1-9 season. The Seminoles also had a losing season last year. It was the first one in school history.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Westside Seminoles went on the road to take on the Central Chargers.

The Chargers are coming off a 1-9 season. The Seminoles also had a losing season last year. It was the first one in school history.

Let’s take a look at the highlights from Henderson Stadium: