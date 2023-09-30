THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Westside hosts Perry in our Game of the Week

The Panthers (4-1, 1-0) opened up region play last week by shutting out Howard 41-0. They had also won three games in a row against Westside. The Seminoles (4-0) were playing their first region game and came in scoring 41.5 points per game this season.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Perry Panthers traveled to Macon to take on the Westside Seminoles at Ed DeFore Sports Complex on Friday.

Shaaz Peerani has the highlights.