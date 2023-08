THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Westside battles Southwest

The Seminoles (1-0) beat Southwest 55-19 last year and had won four straight against the Patriots.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Westside Seminoles and Southwest Patriots played Friday night at Ed DeFore Sports Complex.

The Seminoles (1-0) beat Southwest 55-19 last year and had won four straight against the Patriots.

The Patriots (0-1) last beat Westside in 2017.

Bill Shanks has the highlights.