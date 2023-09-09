THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Westside battles Rutland

The Westside Seminoles (3-0) beat Rutland 51-7 last year. The Rutland Hurricanes (1-1) had never beaten Westside since the series began in 2010.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Westside Seminoles and the Rutland Hurricanes played at Ed DeFore Sports Complex in week 4.

Check out the highlights.