THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Westside battles Central

The Chargers, coming off a 3-8 season, have a new head coach in Jarrett Laws from Salem High School in Rockdale County.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Westside Seminoles squared off against the Central Chargers at Ed Defore Sports Complex on Friday night.

The Seminoles went 7-4 last year, and one of those wins was against Central, 39-12.

Tucker Sargent has the highlights: