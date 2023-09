THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Westfield welcomes Southland

The Hornets beat the Golden Raiders 48-14 last year.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Wesfield Hornets hosted the Southland Golden Raiders in Week 3 of The End Zone.

The Hornets (1-1) lost to Stratford last week after beating Deerfield-Windsor in Week 1.

Check out the highlights from Marvin Arrington Stadium: