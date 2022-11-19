THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Westfield travels to Tattnall for our Game of the Week

The Trojans were scoring 36 points per game while allowing 29 points per game. The Hornets were scoring 32 points per game and allowing 30 points per game.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Tattnall Trojans hosted the Westfield Hornets in our The End Zone Game of the Week.

The Trojans were scoring 36 points per game while allowing 29 points per game. The Hornets were scoring 32 points per game and allowing 30 points per game.

The winner would play George Walton or Stratford.

Shaaz Peerani has the highlights from Jack Baynes Field:

