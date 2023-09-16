THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Westfield travels to Mount de Sales

The Cavaliers (0-3) had been outscored 96-26 this season and were on a 12-game losing streak. The Hornets (2-2) beat the Cavaliers last year, 49-21.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Westfield Hornets visited the Mount de Sales Cavaliers in Week 5 of The End Zone.

The Cavaliers (0-3) had been outscored 96-26 this season and were on a 12-game losing streak.

The Hornets (2-2) beat the Cavaliers last year, 49-21.

Check out the highlights from Mike Garvin Stadium.