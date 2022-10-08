THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: West Laurens visits Westside
The Raiders (1-4) had been shut out three times this season. The Seminoles (4-1) lost to Perry last week but were averaging 38 points per game.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The West Laurens Raiders traveled to Macon to take on the Westside Seminoles Friday.
The Raiders (1-4) had been shut out three times this season. The Seminoles (4-1) lost to Perry last week but were averaging 38 points per game.
Check out the highlights from Ed Defore Sports Complex: