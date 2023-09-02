THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: West Laurens travels to Houston County

The Bears (2-0) had scored 49 points per game in their two games this season. The Raiders (0-1) got shut out by the Bears last year, 58-0.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The West Laurens Raiders went on the road to take on the Houston County Bears on Friday night.

The Bears (2-0) had scored 49 points per game in their two games this season.

The Raiders (0-1) got shut out by the Bears last year, 58-0.

Here are the highlights from Freedom Field: